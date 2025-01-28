The Now Corp.: The Now Corporation , Utilizing Its Subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc., Advances EV Infrastructure in Rochester, NY

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / The Now Corporation, through its renewable energy subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc., is making significant progress in enhancing electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in disadvantaged communities across the United States. The company is pleased to announce that it has completed a utility feasibility study for its flagship project at 1600 West Ridge Road in Rochester, New York, clearing the way to move forward with installation plans.

This project aligns with the Inflation Reduction Act, which prioritizes investments in underserved areas by offering substantial tax credits for clean energy initiatives. Leveraging the Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) Make-Ready Program, Green Rain Solar Inc. will install Level 3 fast chargers at the site. This program significantly offsets the cost of electrical infrastructure, making EV charging projects more accessible and financially sustainable.

As part of The Now Corporation's broader mission, this initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and address health issues such as asthma that disproportionately affect disadvantaged communities. The 1600 West Ridge Road project will serve as a model for future efforts to expand clean transportation options and sustainable energy solutions nationwide.

The Now Corporation and Green Rain Solar Inc. remain committed to utilizing state and federal incentives to create impactful, community-focused EV infrastructure. This Rochester project represents an important step in advancing cleaner transportation, promoting public health, and supporting a sustainable future.

About The Now Corporation

The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN), is a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration. The company develops innovative rooftop solar projects to transform sunlight into grid-connected power, promoting sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban areas.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

