BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $872 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $1417.3 million, or $2.70 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 99.9% to $7.363 billion from $8591.8 billion last year.Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $872 Mln. vs. $1417.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.66 vs. $2.70 last year. -Revenue: $7.363 Bln vs. $8591.8 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX