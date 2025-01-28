WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) reported a profit for second quarter in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $406 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $415 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $458 million or $0.93 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $20.151 billion from $19.288 billion last year.Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $406 Mln. vs. $415 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $20.151 Bln vs. $19.288 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX