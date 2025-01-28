LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer prices continued their declining trend in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.
Industrial producer prices dropped 2.3 percent year-on-year in December, though slower than the 3.4 percent decline in November.
The prices of products for sale on the domestic market decreased 7.1 percent, while those on non-domestic markets rose by 0.6 percent.
The slower fall in December was mainly due to a 1.1 percent rebound in manufacturing prices. Meanwhile, the price growth in mining and quarrying eased to 2.4 percent from 4.1 percent.
On a monthly basis, output prices moved up 0.6 percent versus a flat change in November.
On average, for the entire year 2024, production prices in industry dropped by more than 10 percent, the agency said.
