CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) reported on Wednesday a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $3.92 billion or $5.46 per share, sharply wider than $23 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.Core loss for the quarter was $5.90 per share, compared to a core loss of $0.47 per share in the year-ago quarter.On average, 18 analysts polled expected the company to report a loss of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Total revenues for the quarter declined 31 percent to $15.24 billion from $22.02 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $15.18 billion for the quarter.The results primarily reflecting previously announced impacts of the IAM work stoppage and agreement, charges for certain defense programs, and costs associated with workforce reductions announced last year.Commercial Airplanes delivered 57 airplanes during the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com