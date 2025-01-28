WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), Tuesday affirmed its previously estimated long-term financial outlook.The clean energy company anticipates adjusted earnings of $3.45 to $3.70 per share, and $3.63 to $4.00 per share for the fiscal year 2025 and 2026, respectively.Analysts, on average, estimate earnings of $3.67 per share and $4.00 per share for the full year 2025 and 2026, respectively.Meanwhile, the company sees adjusted earnings of $3.85 to $4.32 per share for the fiscal year 2027.In the pre-market hours, NextEra's stock is trading at $73.88, up 0.07 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX