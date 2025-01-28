BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) said, for fiscal 2025, the company expects earnings per share in a range of approximately $27.00 - $27.30. Segment operating profit is anticipated in a range of $8.10 billion - $8.20 billion. Net sales are projected in a range of approximately $73.75 billion - $74.75 billion.The company said its current 2025 financial outlook does not include any future gains or losses related to changes in valuations of the company's net assets and liabilities for deferred compensation plans or early-stage company investments. Lockheed Martin also noted that its financial outlook for 2025 assumes that fiscal year 2025 appropriations bills are adopted in a timely manner, programs remain funded and that the U.S. Government does not shutdown or continue to operate under a continuing resolution for the remainder of 2025.Lockheed Martin reported fourth quarter net earnings of $527 million, or $2.22 per share, including $1.7 billion of losses for classified programs, compared to $1.9 billion, or $7.58 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share was $7.45. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $6.61, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fourth quarter net sales were $18.6 billion, compared to $18.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company's fourth quarter 2024 results included 13 weeks, compared to 14 weeks for fourth quarter 2023, which had an unfavorable impact on sales volume across the company. Adjusted sales were $18.8 billion, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $18.79 billion in revenue.For 2024, net earnings were $5.3 billion, or $22.31 per share, including $2.0 billion of losses for classified programs, compared to $6.9 billion, or $27.55 per share, in 2023. Adjusted earnings per share was $27.99, for fiscal 2024. Net sales in 2024 were $71.0 billion, compared to $67.6 billion in 2023. Adjusted sales were $71.2 billion, for fiscal 2024.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX