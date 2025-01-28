Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Announces NDAA Compliant FPV Drone Camera

Unusual Machines, a leading innovator in drone technology with a current focus on U.S. based manufacturing and marketing of drone parts, today announces the launch of the Fat Shark Aura FPV Camera . This high-performance, NDAA-compliant analog camera is designed to meet the demands of FPV drone applications and is available for purchase now.

The Fat Shark Aura FPV Camera is equipped with a SONY 1/3" CMOS image sensor, offering 1200TVL resolution and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) processing for excellent image clarity and low-light performance. Unusual Machine believes that this advanced feature set ensures a superior flying experience for both recreational and professional drone pilots.

Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines, stated, "The Fat Shark Aura FPV Camera represents our first NDAA-compliant camera for the drone industry. We are excited that our work diversifying the supply chain is starting to impact almost every FPV drone component. We plan on continuing to develop and launch affordable products that meet the needs of the U.S. Drone ecosystem."

Unusual Machines is also pleased to announce that the Fat Shark Aura FPV Camera has already been adopted by a U.S.-based drone manufacturer, securing an initial order of over 1,000 units. This collaboration underscores the confidence that domestic manufacturers have in the quality and reliability of Unusual Machines' products.

The Fat Shark Aura FPV Camera has been submitted for consideration as a Blue UAS Framework component, further demonstrating its compliance with federal standards and its readiness for deployment in both commercial and defense applications.

The Fat Shark Aura FPV Camera is now in stock and available for immediate shipping. Customers can purchase the camera directly through the Rotor Riot online store or inquire about volume purchases by contacting purchasing@rotorriot.com .

Unusual Machines recently initiated U.S.-based manufacturing and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

