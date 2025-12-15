Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Congratulates Customers Selected for the Army's PBAS Tranche 1.1, Including Envision Technology and Strategic Logix

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, congratulates our customers Envision Technology and Strategic Logix on being selected for Tranche 1.1 of the Army's PBAS (Purpose-Built Attritable System) program, the first in a series of independently competed tranches.

"Our customers continue to strengthen the U.S. unmanned ecosystem with dependable, mission-ready solutions," said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines. "This recognition is well-deserved, and we're impressed by the discipline these teams bring to their programs and proud to work alongside them."

These organizations are recognized for their engineering rigor, deployment readiness, and commitment to producing U.S.-manufactured solutions for warfighters. Their achievements represent meaningful progress in strengthening America's unmanned systems capabilities.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant component supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar US drone industry and the global defense business. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

