Unusual Machines to Supply Campus Guardian Angel with U.S.-Made Drone Components

Order underscores the growing role of rapid-response drone technology in strengthening school emergency response capabilities

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), today announced the company will supply Campus Guardian Angel with U.S.-made drone components to support the expansion of its school safety drone service on campuses across the country.

Campus Guardian Angel, based in Austin, TX, is a managed security service that provides schools with an elite, on-site safety response capability using drones to confront an active shooter threat within seconds.

Unusual Machines leadership recently attended a live demonstration of Campus Guardian Angel's system for district and law-enforcement stakeholders.

"Campus Guardian Angel brings care and precision to a mission that demands both. Their technology is purpose-built to strengthen response capabilities in the most critical moments," said Stacy Wright, EVP of Revenue at Unusual Machines. "We're proud to support their team with components they can trust as their program grows."

Campus Guardian Angel's first order includes Rotor Riot Brave ESCs, and the team is testing Unusual Machines' motors for potential broader deployment. Both are domestically produced and NDAA-compliant.

"This partnership marks an important milestone as we expand our life-saving school safety service and strengthen our supply chain with an America-first focus," said Justin Marston, Campus Guardian Angel CEO and Founder. "As we pilot our service in Florida and expand to more campuses, trusted U.S. suppliers like Unusual Machines are essential to earning the confidence of law-enforcement and school-district leaders committed to keeping students safe."

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-to-supply-campus-guardian-angel-with-u.s.-made-drone-compone-1116971