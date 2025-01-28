Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - oceansix Future Paths Ltd. (TSXV: OSIX) ("Oceansix" or the "Company"), announces that, further to its press releases of November 28, 2024 and December 20, 2024, its Request to Approve a Debt Settlement filed with the Tel Aviv District Court in Israel pursuant to the Israeli Insolvency and Financial Rehabilitation Law, 5778-2018 has received the final approving decision of the Court.

As previously announced, the terms of the Debt Settlement provide for the repayment of the Company's debts to its creditors, other than its major shareholders, Sullam Holdings L.R. Ltd., Tedea Technological Development and Automation Ltd., and RAM.ON Finance GmbH (collectively, the "Major Shareholders"). Under the Debt Settlement, all shares of the Company have been cancelled. Debts owed to the Company's Major Shareholders will not be repaid, but have been converted into equity of the Company. It is anticipated that the Company will shortly be delisted from the TSXV (subject to TSXV acceptance), OTCQB and the Borse-Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

