WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Sysco Corp. (SYY) reiterated its adjusted earnings growth and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.
For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 to 7 percent on sales growth of 4 to 5 percent.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.57 per share on sales growth of 4.27 percent to $82.21 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
