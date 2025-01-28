WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $457.43 million, or $139.03 per share. This compares with $410.07 million, or $121.56 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $129.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 16.5% to $2.780 billion from $2.387 billion last year.NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $457.43 Mln. vs. $410.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $139.03 vs. $121.56 last year. -Revenue: $2.780 Bln vs. $2.387 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX