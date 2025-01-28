McLaren Racing and Okta to identify new ways to secure and improve the digital experience for over 500 million fans, partners, and employees around the world

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent Identity partner, today announced a multi-year partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Team, one of the most iconic brands in motorsport and the 2024 Formula 1 Constructors' Champion. As an Official Partner for the 2025 season and beyond, Okta will work with McLaren Racing to explore new ways to protect and improve how McLaren Racing's fans, partners, and employees access their apps and platforms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Okta as an Official Partner of the McLaren F1 Team," said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing. "This strategic partnership will enhance our team's performance, efficiency and security off the track, enabling us to stay focused on building upon last season's on-track successes."

Once initial deployment is completed, Okta will also look to support McLaren Racing in further streamlining the team's digital infrastructure, increasing their security capabilities, and helping them operate more securely and efficiently.

"Okta is proud to partner with McLaren and we look forward to identifying how we can help protect the identities of their millions of fans, partners and employees across the globe," said Todd McKinnon, CEO and Co-Founder, Okta. "By coupling speed with security, together we'll be able to strengthen the team's confidence that their identities are secure so they can focus on their performance on track."

About Okta

Okta, Inc. is The World's Identity Company. We secure Identity, so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our customer and workforce solutions empower businesses and developers to use the power of Identity to drive security, efficiencies, and success all while protecting their users, employees, and partners. Learn why the world's leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 21 Formula 1 world championships, 189 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard, and F1 Academy with Rodin Motorsport and Driver Development programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow with Lucas Blakeley, Wilson Hughes and Alfie Butcher.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

