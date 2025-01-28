LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's retail sales expanded at a faster pace at the end of the year, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.Retail sales rose 6.0 percent year-over-year in December, after a 5.5 percent growth in the previous month. Meanwhile, the annual sales growth in wholesale trade eased to 5.6 percent from 11.0 percent.Total trade turnover grew 5.5 percent from last year compared to an 8.5 percent rise in November.The employment, wages and hours worked adjusted for calendar effects indices showed year-on-year increases of 1.2 percent and 4.5 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.For the year 2024, the trade turnover index increased 4.0 percent versus a 0.8 percent decline in 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX