LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's retail sales volume turnover decreased from the previous month in December, largely due to weaker demand for food products, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Tuesday.Retail sales volume dropped 2.3 percent monthly in December. Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco alone fell by 3.9 percent.Sales of non-food products were also 1.2 percent lower compared to November. Except for automotive fuel, sales dropped 1.6 percent.Retail sales volume turnover declined 3.1 percent compared to December 2023, led by an 8.2 percent decrease in sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores.In 2024, retail sales volume dropped 0.6 percent compared to 2023, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX