WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Tuesday, announced that its Mission Technologies division has secured a task order worth approximately $296 million to support the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa in their global air and space operations.Under the five-year Consolidated Mission Support task order, awarded by the Air Force Installation Contracting Center's 764 Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, HII will deliver technical and analytical services to assist USAFE-AFAFRICA in key areas.HII is currently trading pre-market at $202.50 down 0.24 percent or $0.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.