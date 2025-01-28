WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR),Tuesday announced that it has unveiled a 100 percent recyclable, plastic-free packaging for its Energizer battery lineup.The newly designed, paper-based packaging aims to enhance consumer convenience with its sleek and user-friendly design, simplifying shopping, opening, and storage experiences.The rollout of the plastic-free packaging will begin this March at Walmart stores across the U.S. and online, with additional retailers in North America expected to adopt the new packaging later in 2025.ENR is currently trading at $34.55 up 0.44 percent or $0.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX