Atlas Copco AB: Organic order growth, record revenues and record cash flow

Nacka, Sweden, January 28, 2025: Vagner Rego, President and CEO of Atlas Copco Group, comments on the interim report for Q4 and full-year summary for 2024 that was released today.

"We can look back on a year where our ability to adapt rapidly to new business conditions, our focus on maintaining stability and our drive to foster innovation led to solid orders, record revenues and stable profitability", said Vagner Rego. "We continue to adapt and to leverage opportunities to grow both organically and through acquisitions. During 2024 we also closed a record number of 33 acquisitions."

The order intake in the fourth quarter reached MSEK 39 725 (36 843), an increase of 4% organically. Revenues increased 2% to MSEK 45 988 (44 954), unchanged organically. Operating profit was MSEK 10 018 (9 086), corresponding to a margin of 21.8% (20.2). Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, reached MSEK 10 029 (9 956), corresponding to a margin of 21.8% (22.1). Return on capital employed was 28% (30).

"I am pleased to see that the service business continued to grow with increased order intake in all business areas during the quarter", said Vagner Rego. "Looking at different regions, our order intake increased in Asia and Europe and was essentially unchanged in North America."



Looking ahead, in the near term, Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will remain at the current level.

The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 (2.80) per share to be paid in two equal installments, the first with record date May 2, 2025, and the second with record date October 21, 2025.

