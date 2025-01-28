BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed modestly higher on Tuesday after staying positive right through the day's session with select stocks holding early gains thanks to sustained buying interest.The mood remained a bit cautious and stock prices moved in a tight band, as investors awaited policy announcements from major central banks for directional clues.The benchmark SMI closed up 38.83 points or 0.31% at 12,455.44.SIG Group gained 2.05%, Lindt & Spruengli, Lonza Group, Julius Baer, Alcon and Straumann Holdings closed higher by 1.25 to 1.6%, and Schindler Ps climbed 1.1%.Zurich Insurance Group, Nestle, Swisscom, Swiss Life Holding, UBS Group and Geberit posted moderate gains.Shares of technology firm Comet Holding gained about 6.5%, riding on a 12.1% surge in net sales at 445 million francs, in 2024.ABB ended down 1.65% and Swatch Group closed lower by 1.59%. Partners Group ended nearly 1% down, while SGS, Sonova and VAT Group closed modestly lower.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX