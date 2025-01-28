WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Atlanta Fed raised the U.S. fourth quarter economic growth estimate on Tuesday citing recent data.The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth for the fourth quarter was lifted to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent predicted on January 17.GDPNow is a running estimate of real GDP growth based on available economic data for the current measured quarter.'After recent releases from the US Census Bureau and the National Association of Realtors, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from -0.9 percent to 0.1 percent,' the Atlanta Fed said.The next GDPNow update is due on January 29, Wednesday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX