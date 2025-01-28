WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO):Earnings: $41.3 million in Q3 vs. -$126.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.43 in Q3 vs. -$1.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $152.8 million or $1.61 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.21 per share Revenue: $916.3 million in Q3 vs. $1073.9 million in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $1.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $825 - $875 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX