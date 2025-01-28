SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $780.8 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $1024.4 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $9.397 billion from $9.425 billion last year.Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $780.8 Mln. vs. $1024.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $9.397 Bln vs. $9.425 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX