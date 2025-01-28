ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGI) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $200.1 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $244.7 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.Excluding items, Logitech International SA reported adjusted earnings of $241.5 million or $1.59 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $1.340 billion from $1.255 billion last year.Logitech International SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $200.1 Mln. vs. $244.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.32 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $1.340 Bln vs. $1.255 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX