CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) ("CoStar Group," "we" or "our"), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets, today announced a new client partnership with Chandler Garvey, the UK consultancy specialising in commercial property in the Thames Valley region. The new agreement will enable Chandler Garvey to utilise the CoStar and LoopNet platforms to provide even greater service to their clients and drive business development efforts.

This partnership will allow Chandler Garvey to harness CoStar's unrivalled commercial real estate data and analytics platform to support its ambitious growth plans across the commercial property sector in the Thames Valley. With access to CoStar's extensive insights on property values, market conditions, occupancy levels and availability, Chandler Garvey will be ideally positioned to expand its business by providing owners and occupiers of commercial real estate with an in-depth understanding of the market and opportunities available.

Through LoopNet, Chandler Garvey will also connect its commercial property listings with the largest audience of commercial tenants and buyers in the world. LoopNet will enhance the visibility of Chandler Garvey's commercial property listings to help it attract high-calibre tenants and buyers for its clients.

"We are committed to supporting our clients' growth plans by providing them with the sector-leading insights, tools and far-reaching online marketplaces they need to secure competitive advantage," said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. "Our collaboration with Chandler Garvey will enable this renowned 40-year-old business to expand further across the dynamic Thames Valley commercial real estate markets. We welcome Chandler Garvey as a valued client and look forward to working with them long into the future."

"We are delighted to be joining CoStar and LoopNet at an exciting time for the business, with a growing Agency Department and new Head of Property Management, we are keen to market our properties to a wide audience and benefit from the investment CoStar has made into the platform. We are looking forward to making full use of the full functionality that CoStar offers and advertising our properties on LoopNet," said Joanna Kearvell Director, Head of Agency for Chandler Garvey.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyse, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities. Apartments.com is the leading online marketplace for renters seeking great apartment homes, providing property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked online commercial real estate marketplace with over thirteen million average monthly unique visitors. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X offers a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. OnTheMarket is a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France's leading commercial real estate news service. Thomas Daily is Germany's largest online data pool in the real estate industry. Belbex is the premier source of commercial space available to let and for sale in Spain. CoStar Group's websites attracted over 163 million average monthly unique visitors in the third quarter of 2024. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128029788/en/

Contacts:

NEWS MEDIA

Matt Blocher

CoStar Group

Vice President

mblocher@costar.com +12023021195