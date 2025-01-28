WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $546 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $1143 million, or $2.98 per share, last year.Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 billion or $4.01 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $6.436 billion from $5.815 billion last year.Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $546 Mln. vs. $1143 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $2.98 last year. -Revenue: $6.436 Bln vs. $5.815 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX