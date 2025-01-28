WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $221.1 million, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $189.2 million, or $2.10 per share, last year.Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $222.4 million or $2.47 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $2.146 billion from $1.937 billion last year.Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $221.1 Mln. vs. $189.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.45 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue: $2.146 Bln vs. $1.937 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX