WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $166.4 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $138.4 million, or $2.32 per share, last year.Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $227.0 million or $3.84 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $766.5 million from $692.6 million last year.F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $166.4 Mln. vs. $138.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.82 vs. $2.32 last year. -Revenue: $766.5 Mln vs. $692.6 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.02 to $3.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $705-$725 mlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX