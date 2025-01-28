WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH):Earnings: -$165 million in Q1 vs. $26 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.50 in Q1 vs. $0.51 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14 million or $0.28 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.18 per share Revenue: $405 million in Q1 vs. $473 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX