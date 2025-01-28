SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp (NTAP), Tuesday announced the appointment of Wissam Jabre as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 10, 2025.Jabre's appointment follows the previously announced planned retirement of Mike Berry, who served as NetApp's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the last five years.'We are thrilled to welcome Wissam to our leadership team,' said George Kurian, Chief Executive Officer. 'His decades of financial experience will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our visionary approach for a data-driven future. As a seasoned CFO and proven leader in building high-performance finance teams, Wissam will play a pivotal role working across the business to drive sustained growth and long-term value for our stakeholders.'Jabre most recently held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Western Digital Corporation, where he led the global finance organization, including accounting, financial reporting, tax, treasury, internal audit, and investor relations.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX