Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG), a leading stage-one concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group, specializing in large scale new residential housing developments, announce its financial results for the 2024 fiscal year. All financial information is provided in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended September 30, 2024, are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Ungad Chadda, CEO of UIG stated, "We are very pleased to report our full year results to the market. Fiscal 2024 was a tremendously difficult year in the Ontario construction industry. As we have been reporting over the past year, 2024 saw low-rise construction starts in the master-plan community space come to a virtual stop. Notwithstanding, the weak market for most of the year which drove lower revenues and some margin compression, we are proud of our accomplishments this year in terms of successfully listing the company on TSXV as well as raising capital and assembling a top-notch board of directors. I want to take this opportunity to thank all our stakeholders for their support this past year and to look forward to fiscal 2025 - a year which we are very optimistic will continue the recovery in our business that we saw in Q4. Coupled with what appears to be a certainty that interest rate levels in Canada this year will provide stimulus to our business, we are optimistic that the health of our developer customers and Ontario homebuyers will continue to improve to the benefit of UIG and its loyal shareholders."

Management Commentary on the Audited 2024 Fiscal Year, Ended September 30, 2024:

The 2024 year saw a significant downturn in construction activity. The Company recorded net loss of $2,523,322 ($0.05 per share) for the year ended September 30, 2024, as compared to net income of $1,647,887 ($8,374 per share) for the year ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net income is the result of decreased revenue in the 2024 fiscal year. A one-time, non-cash, $2.0 million "listing fee" related to the Company's RTO transaction was also a significant component of the 2024 loss. As per note #4 in the audited year-end financial statements entitled Reverse Takeover Transaction, the "listing expense" is principally a non-cash expense that is calculated by subtracting the identifiable assets of the CPC shell (Deal Pro), which were nominal, from the total fair value of the shares, options and warrants that were allocated to the former shareholders of Deal Pro as part of the purchase price. Thus, the one-time "listing expense" of approx. $2.0M in 2024.

Revenues for the year ended September 30, 2024 were $5,381,874 as compared to revenue of $12,276,877 for the year ended September 30, 2023.

The decrease in revenues was a result of an industry-wide, well-documented slowdown in the residential building market. Many in the industry, media and elsewhere believe this has been caused primarily by developers delaying project launches as they assessed the interest rate environment and economic conditions. As a result of these delays, our sales for the period were down significantly from the prior year comparative period. That said, we continue to have a strong pipeline of contracted jobs that are starting to move into the shovel-stage. Although we are not certain as to when these industry delays will fully moderate, we are seeing movement. The series of interest rate cuts in 2024 including the two ½ point cuts are excellent signs that improved affordability will improve the supply-demand balance. We note that there are some early signs of projects starting back up and our labour crews getting busier, but it remains to be seen if this will take on some permanence.

Our ~$27M bid pipeline and our ~$8.3M in awarded contracts delivers a optimistic indicator that there is a thawing-out of the deep freeze which saw our low rise residential developer clients struggle mightily to get shovels in the ground this year. Additional support is anticipated via additional rate cuts in 2025.

Audited Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024 - Financial Highlights:

The following table sets forth selected financial information from the Company's audited financial statements for each of the two most recently completed year ends.



YEARS ENDED

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Total revenue $5,381,874 $12,276,877 $7,648,330 Net comprehensive income (loss) ($2,523,322) $1,674,887 $251,260

Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $(0.05) $8,374 $1,256

Management Commentary on the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024:

The Company recorded a net loss of $309,373 ($0.00 per share) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 as compared to net income of $294,281 ($1,471 per share) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023. The loss in the 2024 quarter is mostly the result of decreased revenue in the September 2024 quarter.

Revenues for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 rebounded to $1,217,118 as compared to revenue of $661,984 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, as the construction market showed signs of a coming recovery. Early indicators show that sales in the coming 12 months should accelerate from those in 2024. Gross margins should recover with increased sales and demand for construction services.

Historic Quarterly Results Financial Highlights:

The following table sets forth selected financial information from the Company's quarterly financial statements.

Quarter

Ended

Revenue



Gross

Margin



Expenses



Net

Income



Earnings

Per Share



Average

Shares 2024-09-30

$1,217,118



$74,318



$827,257



$(309,373 )

$(0.00 )

104,512,916

2024-06-30

661,984



(342,826 )

546,642



(910,034 )

(0.01 )

104,512,916

2024-03-31

1,536,307



323,284



2,178,924



(1,855,640 )

(0.32 )

5,742,646

2023-12-31

1,966,465



982,408



419,709



559,707



2,799



200



























2023-09-30

2,703,225



1,198,884



422,866



294,281



1,471



200

2023-06-30

2,867,211



632,238



409,755



219,541



1,098



200

2023-03-31

2,922,648



901,155



341,291



559,864



2,785



200

2022-12-31

3,783,793



898,104



303,063



586,869



2,934



200

Access to Materials:



Urban has filed its Consolidated Fiscal Year End 2024 Financial Statements and MD&A with Canadian securities regulators. This press release should be read together with our Consolidated Fiscal Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A. These documents may be accessed through www.sedarplus.ca.

About Urban Infrastructure Group

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) is a leading concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process - known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities, with partners and customers behind some of Ontario's most significant residential development projects.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

