WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's (KSS) plans to eliminate approximately 10% of its corporate workforce to boost its business performance, according to several media reports.The reports indicated that more than half of these cuts will come from not filling open positions, while the remainder will involve eliminating existing roles.Earlier in the month, the retailer reportedly announced plans to shut down 27 underperforming stores across 15 U.S. states by April.