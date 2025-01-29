OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP, CP.TO) said that it has reached a tentative four-year collective agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division (TCRC-MWED) representing engineering service employees in Canada.TCRC-MWED represents approximately 2,300 engineering service employees across Canada.The details of the tentative collective agreement will remain confidential until the agreement has been ratified.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX