Tesla faces mounting challenges as the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, holding a 0.95% stake worth approximately $6 billion, publicly opposes CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion compensation package. The confrontation intensified when the fund, representing one of Tesla's largest investors, extended an invitation for dialogue that was promptly rejected by the chief executive. This development occurs against the backdrop of Tesla's continued market presence, with the Model Y maintaining its position as the world's best-selling vehicle and demonstrating proven reliability in government fleets.

Swedish Labor Disputes Impact Operations

Adding to Tesla's complications, the company's expansion efforts in Sweden have hit a significant roadblock. A 15-month-long labor dispute over collective bargaining agreements has escalated, with the Swedish electricians' union filing complaints about unauthorized electrical work at charging stations. The ongoing conflict has significantly impeded the charging network's expansion, with over 100 charging stations reportedly delayed due to the industrial action.

