Sartorius AG demonstrated remarkable business recovery in the fourth quarter of 2024, significantly exceeding market expectations with revenue reaching €907 million, surpassing the projected €887 million. The laboratory equipment supplier showed particularly impressive growth in order intake, recording a currency-adjusted increase of 21.5 percent. This strong performance catalyzed an immediate market response, with the company's preferred shares surging approximately 13 percent to €285, securing the top position in the DAX index. The stock's performance has been notably robust, accumulating gains of over 31 percent since the beginning of the year, establishing it as the most sought-after stock in Germany's primary index.

Strategic Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, the Göttingen-based company maintains a cautiously optimistic stance for 2025, projecting moderate revenue growth and improved operational results. The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28 percent, falling within its targeted range of 27 to 29 percent. Despite challenging market conditions, particularly in China, Sartorius anticipates above-market growth in both business segments, with detailed quantitative forecasts expected after the first quarter of 2025. The company's debt position has also improved, with a reduction in the dynamic leverage ratio, while maintaining its ambitious medium-term goals through 2028.

Ad

Fresh Sartorius information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Sartorius analysis...