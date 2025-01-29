Deutsche Telekom's stock demonstrated remarkable momentum on the trading floor, climbing 2.5 percent to reach €30.56, approaching its recent 52-week high of €30.78. This upward trajectory is backed by robust quarterly results, with revenue increasing by 3.43 percent to €28.50 billion and earnings per share significantly improving from €0.39 to €0.60. The company's strong market position is further evidenced by its impressive market capitalization of €150 billion, securing its position as Germany's third most valuable listed company. Trading volume exceeded 4 million shares, indicating substantial investor interest in the telecommunications giant.

Analysts Project Further Growth

Market experts maintain an optimistic outlook for Deutsche Telekom's stock performance, setting an average price target of €37.64, suggesting considerable upside potential. The company's dividend prospects add to its appeal, with analysts forecasting an increase from €0.77 to €0.898 per share in the coming year. These positive developments, coupled with projected earnings per share of €1.87 for fiscal year 2024, underscore the company's solid market position and growth trajectory.

