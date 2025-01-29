WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) said that Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen, after nearly 30 years of service, will retire on April 1st. Luc Bellet, a seasoned Clorox veteran with 18 years in the company, will succeed Jacobsen.Effective April 1, Bellet will be appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to CEO Linda Rendle, and will serve on the company's executive committee. Bellet is currently Clorox's treasurer and has worked in leadership roles in all facets of the company's financial organization - including financial planning and analysis, internal audit and business development.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX