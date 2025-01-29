Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta Capital Markets Day 2025 - Save The Date



29.01.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Please save the date for Avolta's 2025 Capital Markets Day. The event is set to be held in Barcelona on Thursday 26 June and will be hosted by Avolta CEO Xavier Rossinyol and CFO Yves Gerster.

More details to follow on our website .

For further information:



CONTACT



Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800 405 Phone: +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net

