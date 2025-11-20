Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel retail and F&B player, has been awarded two 10-year contracts at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), a key hub serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The new contracts will add over 700m2 of retail and dining space in the new 14-gate Concourse E, scheduled to open in late 2026.
Avolta's Hudson will open five new locations, introducing a lineup of locally inspired stores exclusive to the airport and showcasing local businesses. A hybrid concept will blend travel retail and food & beverage, offering travelers convenience while optimizing their time with shopping moments. A collection of automated retail points will provide 24-hour dining options from popular U.S. brands, supporting an on-demand passenger experience.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2232994
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2232994 20.11.2025 CET/CEST