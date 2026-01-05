Avolta AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) announces today the successful completion of its up to CHF 200 million public share buyback program, which ran from January 27 to December 31, 2025. Avolta repurchased 4,169,864 of its shares for a total purchase value of around CHF 171.5 million, at an average purchase price of CHF 41.02. In accordance with the purpose of the share buyback program, Avolta will cancel the shares repurchased.



In order to reach the originally communicated maximum amount of CHF 200 million, Avolta will in addition cancel 691,478 treasury shares acquired prior to 2025. In total, Avolta will cancel 4,861,342 shares, representing around 3.32% of the currently registered share capital.



The Board of Directors intends to utilize the capital band to cancel the shares. The cancellation is planned for the first quarter of 2026.



