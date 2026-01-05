Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) announces today the successful completion of its up to CHF 200 million public share buyback program, which ran from January 27 to December 31, 2025.
Avolta repurchased 4,169,864 of its shares for a total purchase value of around CHF 171.5 million, at an average purchase price of CHF 41.02. In accordance with the purpose of the share buyback program, Avolta will cancel the shares repurchased.
