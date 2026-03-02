Avolta AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 4,861,342 treasury shares, representing 3.32% of the registered share capital, effective February 24, 2026.

Avolta's registered share capital now amounts to CHF 708,241,695, representing 141,648,339 registered shares with a par value of CHF 5.00 each.

