Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 4,861,342 treasury shares, representing 3.32% of the registered share capital, effective February 24, 2026.
Avolta's registered share capital now amounts to CHF 708,241,695, representing 141,648,339 registered shares with a par value of CHF 5.00 each.
