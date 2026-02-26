Avolta AG / Key word(s): Contract

Avolta secures 12-year retail and F&B contract extension at Miami International Airport



26.02.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST





Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has been awarded a 12-year extension covering travel retail and food and beverage operations at Miami International Airport (MIA), extending its presence across the airport's North, Central and South terminals and reinforcing a long-term partnership at one of the United States' busiest international gateways. Under the agreement, Avolta's Hudson will renovate 40 retail stores and bring new retail concepts and enhanced digital engagement to respond to evolving passenger expectations. Avolta's HMSHost will continue to operate and progressively transform more than 20 restaurants, bars and grab-and-go outlets, introducing a balanced mix of local concepts, global brands and proprietary formats supported by digital tools to enhance speed, convenience and operational efficiency.



"Hudson and HMSHost have built a longstanding, successful partnership with MIA, and we appreciate the confidence Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade Aviation Department have placed in us," said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. "This extension enables us to modernize MIA's offering across more than 60 retail and F&B spaces. Supporting the airport's long term vision for a more seamless, efficient and locally inspired passenger experience, we are ready to meet the evolving needs and wants of passengers now and in the future."



"Hudson and HMSHost have been valued partners in delivering the award-winning shopping and dining experiences travelers expect at Miami International Airport," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "This 12-year contract extension reflects our shared commitment to exceptional customer service, innovation, and quality as we welcome millions of visitors to our community each year. As we advance our $9-billion modernization of MIA over the next five to 10 years, we look forward to continuing and expanding this partnership to help shape a world-class airport for the future."



With Miami International Airport targeting more than 77 million passengers by 2040, the renewed agreement positions Avolta as a long-term commercial partner supporting the airport's growth and modernization, delivering a scalable, future-ready commercial environment aligned with the airport's multi-year transformation program. For further information:



