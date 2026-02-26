Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has been awarded a 12-year extension covering travel retail and food and beverage operations at Miami International Airport (MIA), extending its presence across the airport's North, Central and South terminals and reinforcing a long-term partnership at one of the United States' busiest international gateways.
Under the agreement, Avolta's Hudson will renovate 40 retail stores and bring new retail concepts and enhanced digital engagement to respond to evolving passenger expectations. Avolta's HMSHost will continue to operate and progressively transform more than 20 restaurants, bars and grab-and-go outlets, introducing a balanced mix of local concepts, global brands and proprietary formats supported by digital tools to enhance speed, convenience and operational efficiency.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2282460
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2282460 26.02.2026 CET/CEST