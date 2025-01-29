Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Good profitability in a difficult economic environment



29-Jan-2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, 29. January 2025. Interroll was able to achieve good profitability for the full financial year 2024: despite a very challenging economic environment, the EBIT margin is expected to be only slightly below the previous year. In an environment of subdued project business demand and a strong Swiss franc, Interroll was able to maintain order intake at the previous year's level, but sales declined. Order intake amounted to CHF 519.5 million (previous year: CHF 519.7 million). In local currency, order intake grew by 3.2%. Sales fell by 5.3% to CHF 527.1 million (previous year: CHF 556.3 million). In local currency, the decline amounted to 2.3%. Order intake for 2024 in consolidated currency remained stable at CHF 519.5 million (previous year 519.7 million). In local currency, order intake grew by 3.2% compared to previous year. In addition to the strong negative currency impact, the year was characterized by the lack of sizable orders in the project business, which could be compensated with a rebound in the product business. Sales in consolidated currency fell by 5.6% to CHF 527.1 million (previous year: CHF 556.3 million). In local currencies, the decline amounted to 2.3%. As usual, Interroll was able to increase its sales momentum compared to the first half of 2024 due to the seasonal nature of the project business, but less than usual as the project business suffered in 2024. Based on preliminary (unaudited) figures, the EBIT margin is expected to be only slightly below the previous year. "We strengthened our market leadership in 2024 and gained new customers globally thanks to our innovation leadership and short delivery times for our products. Despite a challenging environment, we achieved a good result last year," says CEO Ingo Steinkrüger. He adds: "While the fundamental market drivers remain intact and offer new opportunities, the current economic and geopolitical environment will likely also pose challenges in the foreseeable future. We are committed to maintaining cost discipline and fostering innovation, ensuring we continue to serve our customers effectively and are ready for any market recovery."



Interroll's full 2024 Annual Report, including final, audited figures for 2024 will be presented at the annual media conference on March 13, 2025.

End of Inside Information