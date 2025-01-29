MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence from Germany and monetary aggregates from the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, the market research GfK publishes German consumer sentiment survey results. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is expected to rise to -20.5 in February from -21.3 in January.Also, flash GDP and household lending figures from Sweden are due. GDP is expected to grow 0.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE releases flash GDP data. The economy is forecast to grow at a slower pace of 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter after rising 0.8 percent in the preceding quarter.Half an hour later, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is likely to cut its benchmark rate by a quarter-point.At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is slated to issue euro area monetary aggregates for December. M3 is expected to rise 3.9 percent annually after a 3.8 percent rise in November.In the meantime, consumer and business confidence survey results are due from Italy.At 5.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes non-EU foreign trade data.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX