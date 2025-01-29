CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Australian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 96.81 against the yen and a 4-week low of 1.6751 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 97.25 and 1.6680, respectively.Against the U.S., the Canada and New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to an 8-day low of 0.6227, a 1-week low of 0.8971 and a 1-month low of 1.1006 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6252, 0.9004 and 1.1038, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 95.00 against the yen, 1.69 against the euro, 0.60 against the greenback, 0.88 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX