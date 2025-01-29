WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - La Mirada, California-based La Fiesta Food Products, LLC, is recalling 8 oz packages of La Fiesta brand unseasoned and seasoned bread crumbs citing the presence of undeclared sesame, a known allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The recall involves Unseasoned Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado) in 8 oz transparent plastic bags with UPC#032327000886 and Lot codes 26032; 26073; 26082; 26092; 26094; and 26,400. These were sold across the United States through distributors to retail stores from April 10, 2024 through January 22, 2025.La Fiesta brand Bread Crumbs Seasoned (Pan Rayado Sazonado) with UPC#032327000887 and Lot codes 26094; 26123; 6,240 were also recalled. These were available through retail stores from August 29, 2024 through January 22, 2025.The recall was initiated after discovering that the product contained undeclared sesame. Additionally, the labels do not include the allergen declaration in Spanish. As per probe, the issue was caused by errors on the product labeling.For those people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame, consuming these impacted products could cause serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. However, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the issue.Consumers who have bought the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.In similar recalls, Louisville, Kentucky -based Custom Food Solutions last week called back around 105,164 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE frozen drunken chicken product sold in Indiana, citing misbranding and undeclared sesame, along with egg, both known allergens.Lehigh Acres, Florida-based A Tu Gusto, LLC in October recalled around 7,630 pounds of frozen meat and poultry croquette products that contain undeclared sesame seed, soy and wheat.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX