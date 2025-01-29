TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment decreased unexpectedly in January to the lowest level in nearly two years, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index weakened to 35.2 in January from 36.2 in December. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to rise to 36.6.Further, the latest reading was the lowest since April 2023, when it was also the same 35.2.The latest survey was conducted on January 15 among 8,400 households.The index for overall livelihood declined by 1.9 points to 32.2, and the sub-index for willingness to buy durable goods worsened to 27.5 from 29.4.Data showed that the index reflecting employment dropped slightly by 0.2 points to 41.0, and the income growth index fell to 39.9 from 40.2.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX