Capita Plc - Contract

Capita renews contract to deliver the Gas Safe Register

Capita plc ('Capita' or the 'Group') announces today it has been re-selected by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to continue to manage the Gas Safe Register, in a renewed contract worth £89 million which will run from April 2025 to December 2029.

The Gas Safe Register is the official list of gas businesses across the UK who are registered to work safely and legally on boilers, cookers, fires and all other gas appliances.

Capita has been successfully delivering the Gas Safe Register since 2009, which has grown from 35,000 to 80,000 businesses (more than 150,000 engineers) today, conducting over 55,000 competence checks, answering over 200,000 calls from engineers and the public, and receiving over 3.5 million unique website visitors in the 2023/24 contract year.

Capita is also responsible for promoting awareness of the register and general gas safety awareness to consumers across the UK.

HSE awarded the contract to Capita following a competitive tender process. As part of the new contract, Capita will ensure that new digital technology is embedded throughout processes to enable more effective and efficient delivery of the concession, and to improve the way consumers and engineers engage with the service.

Over the past 15 years Capita has developed the Gas Safe Register brand to build trust and has undertaken significant public gas safety awareness campaigns, including Gas Safety Week each September.

Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer, Capita, said: "We are proud of our track record operating the Gas Safe Register, a critical service which helps keep people safe every day. This renewal is testament to the key role Capita plays as a strategic partner to government, using people, technology and processes to transform public sector services and improve citizen experiences."

