Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
28.01.25
20:26 Uhr
0,169 Euro
-0,002
-1,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1710,17508:26
0,1710,17508:11
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Contract

Finanznachrichten News

Capita Plc - Contract

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

29 January 2025

Capita renews contract to deliver the Gas Safe Register

Capita plc ('Capita' or the 'Group') announces today it has been re-selected by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to continue to manage the Gas Safe Register, in a renewed contract worth £89 million which will run from April 2025 to December 2029.

The Gas Safe Register is the official list of gas businesses across the UK who are registered to work safely and legally on boilers, cookers, fires and all other gas appliances.

Capita has been successfully delivering the Gas Safe Register since 2009, which has grown from 35,000 to 80,000 businesses (more than 150,000 engineers) today, conducting over 55,000 competence checks, answering over 200,000 calls from engineers and the public, and receiving over 3.5 million unique website visitors in the 2023/24 contract year.

Capita is also responsible for promoting awareness of the register and general gas safety awareness to consumers across the UK.

HSE awarded the contract to Capita following a competitive tender process. As part of the new contract, Capita will ensure that new digital technology is embedded throughout processes to enable more effective and efficient delivery of the concession, and to improve the way consumers and engineers engage with the service.

Over the past 15 years Capita has developed the Gas Safe Register brand to build trust and has undertaken significant public gas safety awareness campaigns, including Gas Safety Week each September.

Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer, Capita, said: "We are proud of our track record operating the Gas Safe Register, a critical service which helps keep people safe every day. This renewal is testament to the key role Capita plays as a strategic partner to government, using people, technology and processes to transform public sector services and improve citizen experiences."

Notes to editors:

There is no IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) for this agreement as it is a framework contract.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Helen Parris
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Tel: 020 7654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk


About Capita plc

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita's 41,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.