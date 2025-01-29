AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY), a Dutch paint and coating maker, reported that its fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 3% to 321 million euros from 313 million euros last year. The company stated that it remains on track to achieve its mid-term goals.Operating income for the fourth quarter dropped to 127 million euros from last year's 214 million euros, impacted mainly by restructuring costs.Quarterly revenues increased about 4% to 2.62 billion euros from 2.53 billion euros last year. Organic sales were up 1% on price/mix.AkzoNobel CEO Greg Poux-Guillaume said, 'Looking ahead, we don't expect a significant market rebound in 2025. The self- help measures we are taking will increasingly contribute to the bottom line.'AkzoNobel has announced that, given the current market conditions and constant currency rates, it expects to achieve an adjusted EBITDA of over 1.55 billion euros in 2025.For the mid-term, AkzoNobel aims to expand profitability to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin of above 16% and a return on investment between 16% and 19%, underpinned by organic growth and industrial excellence.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX