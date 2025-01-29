TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corporation (ATE), a manufacturer of automatic test equipment, Wednesday reported income before taxes of 163.192 billion yen for the 9 months ended December 31, 2024, significantly higher than 59.567 billion yen in the comparable period last year, primarily helped by growth in sales.Net income increased to 121.210 billion yen or 163.72 yen per share from 47.143 billion yen or 63.71 yen per share a year ago.Operating income rose to 164.126 billion yen from 62.099 billion yen last year.Sales for the 9-month period grew to 547.358 billion yen from 350.744 billion yen in the previous year.Looking ahead, the company has raised its annual outlook. It now expects full-year sales to be 740 billion yen and net income of 167.5 billion yen. Previously the company was expecting sales of 640 billion yen and net income of 122 billion yen for the year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX